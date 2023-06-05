CowboysatSaloonStudios0014 copy - Copy.jpg

Frontier Day will be this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Saloon Studios in West Jefferson.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Saloon Studios in West Jefferson will be hosting the annual Frontier Day this Saturday, May 27, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Yes, Ashe County does have an Old West Connection. Dave McCandles, former sheriff of Watauga County, lost a gun fight in 1861 in Nebraska to a young cowboy who would one day be known as Wild Bill Hickok.

