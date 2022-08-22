Rock Bottom Bluegrass

The Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band will be performing on Aug. 19 on the backstreet.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — The Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band will perform in the Backstreet Park on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as the West Jefferson Community Partnership continues its Summer Concert Series, now in its 11th year. The goal of each Summer Concert Series is to provide residents and visitors music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone.

When the Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band performs, listeners get to hear the best of mountain music that includes their unique blend of traditional, progressive and gospel bluegrass. The band has created their own unique and very recognizable sound, combining well-known tunes with their own original music and tight harmonies.

