NEWLAND — Avery Riverwalk Quilt Guild is preparing to hold a craft and fabric sale on Saturday, June 17, to raise funds for the group’s community projects.

The guild was formed in 2001 as a nonprofit serving Avery County. The group takes part in several community projects each year, which include making pillowcases for residents of Jonas Ridge Assisted Living Center, donating backpacks for children placed in foster care, making placemats for participants in the Avery Senior Center’s home-delivered meals program, patriotic quilts for Avery County veterans and quilts for the Crossnore Communities for Children, said Cindy Booth, vice president of the guild.

