Riverwalk Quilt Guild donates handmade quilts to Crossnore Communities for Children. Pictured from left to right, back to front, are Jo Marie Roberts, Kay Owens, Elizabeth O’Hagan, Cindy Booth and Georgia McLean.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A few members of the organization showing off “Winter Solstice.” Pictured are Cindy Booth, Kay Owens, Sandi Hurd, Mary Nolte and Georgia McLean.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Avery Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Newland Christian Church.
Photo submitted
Avery Riverwalk Quilt Guild member Leslie Laws shows off her handmade pillow.
Photo submitted
Laura O’Brien and Georgia McLean work on pieces for the craft sale.
NEWLAND — Avery Riverwalk Quilt Guild is preparing to hold a craft and fabric sale on Saturday, June 17, to raise funds for the group’s community projects.
The guild was formed in 2001 as a nonprofit serving Avery County. The group takes part in several community projects each year, which include making pillowcases for residents of Jonas Ridge Assisted Living Center, donating backpacks for children placed in foster care, making placemats for participants in the Avery Senior Center’s home-delivered meals program, patriotic quilts for Avery County veterans and quilts for the Crossnore Communities for Children, said Cindy Booth, vice president of the guild.
