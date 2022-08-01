TODD – Community members are invited to head out on Saturday, Aug. 20, for the long-awaited return of the Riverkeeper Float Fest, sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and hosted by River and Earth Adventures.
This family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at River and Earth Adventures' New River Outpost in Todd. Riverkeeper Float Fest proceeds benefit MountainTrue’s Watauga Riverkeeper and help protect clean water in the High Country.
“2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, so this year’s Riverkeeper Float Fest will be a great way to celebrate this landmark legislation while supporting clean water in the High Country,” says MountainTrue’s High Country Watershed Coordinator, Hannah Woodburn.
Appalachian Mountain Brewery will offer local craft beer, food and live music.
"We love supporting local nonprofit organizations like MountainTrue. We also love enjoying our craft beer on the river, so this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy both," said Appalachian Mountain Brewery Founder Chris Zieber.
The riverside fest will also offer cornhole and other outdoor games, as well as opportunities for tubing on the New River with River and Earth Adventures. Boone's Fly Shop and High Country Guide Service will provide a fly fishing casting clinic and demos throughout the day. Float Fest attendees can also enjoy environmental education activities led by the Watauga Riverkeeper and MountainTrue staff, including Nature Walks and Talks and opportunities to look at the New River’s underwater habitats using viewbuckets.
Sign up to volunteer at this year’s event and receive a free Riverkeeper Float Fest t-shirt and free tubing at the event. Volunteer shifts last 2.5 hours. Multiple volunteer categories are available. Visit signupgenius.com/go/409044daea72fa1f49-2018 to sign up for a volunteer shift.
