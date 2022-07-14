WATAUGA — Resupply is offering a zero waste option for personal care and cleaning products to patrons of the Farmer’s Market.

Resupply is a refillery and zero waste store. They offer refills on personal and household care products as well as items to live more sustainably. Products and ingredients are local when possible.

After looking for ways to reduce her own waste, Rebecca Nenow began making dish soap blocks. Slowly, she began realizing other ways to reduce waste and decided to share it with the community.

Nenow said Resupply focuses on the local economy in addition to reducing waste. She said the two concepts often go hand-in-hand, especially when sourcing products locally. One of the main ingredients in the hand and body soaps is sunflower oil, which Nenow sources from North Carolina.

Nenow said she loves the community aspect of vending at the Farmer’s Market and has been pleasantly surprised by the weekly visitors.

“The local community are my heart and soul, but I’m also really impressed with like some of our second homeowners who do come here and refill every week or the visitors who are headed back to Texas or wherever who want to take our stuff with them back home. It’s really cool,” said Nenow.

For more information on Resupply, visit www.resupplyboone.com.

The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the summer months.

The market has been happening since 1974 and features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts. For more information on the Watauga County Farmer’s Market, visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.

