On Jan. 8-10, members of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country participated in a virtual conference with the Association of Performing Arts Professionals|NYC+.
This year, APAP|NYC+ is taking on the issues of our time: public health, the climate crisis, the racial issues, mental health and its impacts on the performing arts and also focusing on bringing performing arts professionals together as they look for ways to restart the arts following the pandemic.
During the online conference, Anthony Fauci joined the conversation regarding public health and reopening the arts. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
Fauci offered the conference up-to-the-minute intel on the status of the global pandemic and vaccine rollout in the U.S. In conversation with Maurine D. Knighton, program director for the Arts at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Fauci helped the performing arts community plan for and anticipate the resumption of live performing arts programming and touring.
“It was heartening to hear Dr. Fauci talk with hope and confidence about a fall reopening of performing arts facilities. Theatres across the country have been dark since March, but on Saturday, we finally saw a bit of light,” said Laura Kratt, Executive Director of the App Theatre.
