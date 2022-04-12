BOONE – Registration for the Girls on the Run 5k on May 1 is open. The public is invited to participate in this celebratory 5K where everyone is a finisher. More than 150 “Girls on the Run” are expected to lace up for this untimed run to celebrate the end of the spring season.
Kicking off at 2 p.m. from the Clawson-Burnley Shelter on the Greenway Trail, the 5K signifies the conclusion of a 10-week program that teaches life skills through energizing interactive lessons and running games. Registration for the 3.1-mile Girls on the Run of the High Country 5K Run is open to all community runners and walkers.
Registration is available online at gotr.appstate.edu/5K or starting at 12:30 p.m. on May 1 the day-of registration. All registered 5K participants will receive T-shirts, plenty of positive energy, and post-run snacks. Entry fees are $15 until April 11 and $20 from April 12 until the 5K run day. Cash or checks will only be accepted for the day-of registration.
Girls on the Run of the High Country serves hundreds of girls annually between the ages of 8 to 13 in the five-county area of Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Alleghany and Avery. The program is made possible by a dedicated coaching staff comprised exclusively of volunteers. Hosted at school sites in the High Country, the curriculum is an interactive life-skills program that uses the power of running to change the way girls see themselves and their opportunities.
This innovative health education and wellness program uniquely combines training for a 3.1-mile run/walk event with life-changing, self-esteem-enhancing lessons that encourage healthy habits and an active lifestyle. Girls learn to stretch themselves physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally, and in the process are inspired to a lifetime of self-respect and healthy living.
For more information on this event or on volunteering for Girls on the Run, visit www.gotr.appstate.edu or contact Mary Sheryl Horine at (828) 252-7557 or by email at horinems@appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.