NEWLAND — Daniel Boone Bear Club held its annual Spring Benefit Dinner at the Avery Community Center on Saturday, April 29, with proceeds going to four members of the community.
The club hosts two dinners a year, each one benefitting a few community members who are in need of help. It collects donations for people in need throughout the year and has sent checks to places as far away as Wisconsin and Florida, said Daniel Boone Bear Club President Benny Vance. The benefit dinners, however, are designed to support individuals in the community facing extreme hardships, such as cancer, other serious illnesses or disasters, like a house fire.
Proceeds from this year’s dinner went to Trina Cook, Juanita Poteat, Rodney Stockton and Grantley Hoilman, of whom two are battling cancer, one has a heart condition and one is the son of a late member of the Daniel Boone Bear Club, Vance said. Beneficiaries do not have to be club members; in fact, only one of this year’s beneficiaries is a member, he said.
The only money the Daniel Boone Bear Club keeps goes toward purchasing the meat and paper products for the dinners, Vance said. Each year, it puts thousands of dollars back into the community, he said.
“All of the money we raise as a club goes back to the people and back into the community,” he said.
Daniel Boone Bear Club prepares a variety of meats and asks everyone else to bring a covered dish to the event. The dinner is complimentary, but all donations are accepted and a number of donated items are also raffled off at each dinner for the beneficiaries. ACRC Worship Team and Fully Persuaded donated their time and talent to provide entertainment for the dinner, Vance said.
Typically, anywhere from 200 to 250 people attend the Spring Benefit Dinner, Vance said. This year, however, they estimated that at least 325 people attended, if not more.
“I think this was the biggest dinner we’ve ever had,” Vance said. “It exceeded our expectations. I just want to thank everyone that donated time, money and items for the raffle, because I don’t know what we would do without you. We appreciate you so much.”
Daniel Boone Bear Club always has its Spring Benefit Dinner the last Saturday in April and its Fall Benefit Dinner the last Saturday in September. They always eat at 2 p.m., though that time is subject to change in the future, Vance said. Additionally, anyone can come to the club’s regular meetings, which take place at 7 p.m. the last Tuesday night of every month from January to September at the Avery Community Center.
