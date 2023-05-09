NEWLAND — Daniel Boone Bear Club held its annual Spring Benefit Dinner at the Avery Community Center on Saturday, April 29, with proceeds going to four members of the community.

The club hosts two dinners a year, each one benefitting a few community members who are in need of help. It collects donations for people in need throughout the year and has sent checks to places as far away as Wisconsin and Florida, said Daniel Boone Bear Club President Benny Vance. The benefit dinners, however, are designed to support individuals in the community facing extreme hardships, such as cancer, other serious illnesses or disasters, like a house fire.

