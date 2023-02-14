Reaching Avery Ministry logo

AVERY COUNTY— Reaching Avery Ministries(RAM), is selling tickets for its annual RAM raffle, with the winner taking home $4,000 worth of lawn equipment.

The ministry has begun selling tickets to enter the raffle at $100 per ticket, with the winner receiving items like a pressure washer, leaf blower, chainsaw, weed trimmer, and other various lawn tools worth around $4,000. As soon as all the tickets are sold, RAM will announce the date for the raffle drawing which will most likely take place in the spring.

