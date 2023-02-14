AVERY COUNTY— Reaching Avery Ministries(RAM), is selling tickets for its annual RAM raffle, with the winner taking home $4,000 worth of lawn equipment.
The ministry has begun selling tickets to enter the raffle at $100 per ticket, with the winner receiving items like a pressure washer, leaf blower, chainsaw, weed trimmer, and other various lawn tools worth around $4,000. As soon as all the tickets are sold, RAM will announce the date for the raffle drawing which will most likely take place in the spring.
The ministry usually holds three charity events in the year: the raffle in the spring, a golf tournament in the summer and an undecided fundraiser set to take place in the fall.
Although the organization isn’t sure of the specifics of the fall fundraiser, in the past RAM has put on “empty bowl” lunches and hunger walks.
While the nonprofit ministry holds multiple roles in the community. RAM is primarily known for its thrift shop entitled “RAM’S Rack.” This “RAM’S Rack” should not to be confused with the “RAM’s Rack” in Boone, which is unaffiliated with Reaching Avery Ministry, a common misconception, and stands for something entirely different.
In order to pick a winner, RAM will hold a “reverse” drawing, with the last name drawn being the ultimate winner. However, every 25th person drawn will win a small gift certificate for their participation and donation.
The money raised from the raffle will go to helping families in need with emergent funds for solving problems like eviction notices, food insecurity and electricity bills to battle the cold.
“We do a lot of good in the community,” said Janet Millsaps, executive director for Reaching Avery Ministries, adding that the main issue the community is facing right now is that residents, primarily the elderly, of Avery County are in “huge need” of financial assistance in order to keep the heat on.
Besides emergent existence, the thrift shop is used in order to provide families in need with clothing, furniture and anything else they might need. RAM also houses a food pantry, which unlike some pantries in the area is open five days a week.
“We appreciate any donations the public wants to make,” Millsaps said.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the RAM office, which is located on 147 New Vale Road in Newland, or can be purchased over the phone at (828) 733-5127.
