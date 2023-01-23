Rastacoustic suitcase

Rastacoustic’s suitcase that Peter Brown uses to make music by playing it as a drum.

Rastacoustic suitcase

 Photo Submitted
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 3.47.40 PM.png

HIGH COUNTRY — Rastacoustic is a band founded in the High Country, who continues to bring their Appalachian-Reggae sound to the community.

The band is comprised of Peter Brown who plays guitar, keyboard, and provides vocals, Justin Butler, who plays bass, and provides vocals, and Shawn Roberts, who plays drums, and percussion. The band is known for their Appalachian-reggae sound that is inspired by international and authentic roots of reggae combined with the natural, acoustic sound of classic Appalachian music.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.