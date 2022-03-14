BOONE – Ransom Pub and Event Venue shares their efforts to revive the music scene in the community while making it more accessible to people of all ages.
Ransom was founded in 2018 and the building houses Ransom Pub, Ransom Coffee, and Wine to Water. Their mission “to love and serve (the) town by consistently providing exceptional food, uncompromising hospitality, and meaningful community experiences” has transitioned to a focus on live music since August of 2021.
General manager Wesley Scheffield, assistant floor manager Noah Schoenacher and booking manager and sound coordinator Sam Huntly, along with other Ransom staff have worked to make the space welcoming to artists and patrons.
“I feel like Ransom is overall a very inclusive place, like we really enjoy having every demographic in here. Sharing space and sharing music for anybody and everybody is what’s so great about it,” said Schoenacher. “I think Ransom is a place for everyone to just gather and enjoy music, that’s really what we’re trying to work towards.”
Schoenacher and Scheffield shared their experience with people traveling from other parts of North Carolina and other states to play and listen to live music in Boone. The team believes that this art tourism will be good for the local economy if the town increases their support of musicians.
“(Live music) could really boost the economy. Like people would come to eat at restaurants, shop at the shops,” said Schoenacher. “It really gives life to the culture that is Boone’s music scene. And it’s not just a scene, it’s definitely a culture, this is art that we’re producing. I think that’s very important, especially at times like now. I think art outlets are really important to people.”
Currently, Ransom hosts live music shows two to three times a week while still featuring other events, such as karaoke and trivia nights. Moving forward, the business hopes to establish a more professional set-up for musicians.
“My long term vision would be to have bands here every weekend, Friday and Saturday, whether that’s local bands, or bigger names,” said Schoenacher. “We want to work toward getting a stage, good lighting system and sound system. “
Schoenacher shared that he believes if legislation allowed for larger shows without the concern of noise, Boone’s music scene would grow further. He believes that the town should support musicians because they have the potential to succeed in the industry.
“The music scene here has produced some of the best artists of the generation,” said Schoenacher. “Like Rainbow Kitten Surprise, they started in the same house show scene as all these other bands, Nude Party is one of the most influential blues bands of their generation — Luke Combs, too.”
The team shared their belief in the importance of creative spaces and outlets in the community. They believe that everyone should be able to enjoy live music and feel welcome.
“Live music is way better than anything else that exists … These types of physical spaces are important for communities in general. When you don’t have authentic art in a community, you just have less creative outlets. So to provide a creative outlet in any way is pretty cool,” said Scheffield. “That’s something that’s not just a college-aged thing.”
Sheffield hopes to see the music scene continue to grow and continue to offer opportunities for connection in the community.
“It makes Boone better that there’s an active art scene here. And that shouldn’t be seen as just a college thing … Just this past weekend, we met someone who moved from Nashville to Boone because of what’s going on here,” said Scheffield. “It gives us connection to other places and other people.”
For more information about Ransom Pub and Event Venue, visit www.ransomboone.com.
