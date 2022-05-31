BLOWING ROCK — Long time radio DJ Brother Samuel Tate will be featured at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum with a film screening and exhibition telling his story as a broadcaster.
On Thursday June 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. BRAHM will host a screening of “Brother Samuel Tate: A Life on Air.” This short film, directed by Willard Watson, was a finalist in the 2022 BooneDocs Film Festival and tells the story of the radio DJ of almost 60 years, Samuel Tate. Following the screening, Watson will discuss the production of the film and answer audience questions.
“Sam just has a wonderful story and he’s had a fascinating experience as a DJ. It’s just a great opportunity to be able to share his story with more people,” said Watson. “People listen to the radio everyday and you can almost form a connection with the people you hear on air, but you might not know about who they are as people or about their lives.”
An exhibition of the same title as the film will be viewable in the Alexander Community Gallery throughout the month of June which was curated by Watson. This exhibition will showcase elements of Tate’s life including antique radios that would have been used to listen to his early years on air. In addition to the images and artifacts, episodes of Gospel Gems will be played in the gallery space for guests to further understand Tate’s radio presence.
“I’m always trying to find a way for the community to see themselves in the museum and one way that we achieve that here at BRAHM is through highlighting local stories,” said Watson. “Sam is one of those people who has had a big impact on our community since 1983. He built the first radio station in Blowing Rock and mentored countless DJs and aspiring radio broadcasters.”
Tate's history with broadcasting did not begin in a radio station, but on the farm he grew up on along the Catawba River.
"As long as I can remember, Sam Tate at 3-and-a-half or 4 years old was fascinated with microphones. I was never interested in television, I always tell people I have a good face for radio," said Tate. "I would go around on the farm playing like I was broadcasting, speaking into corn cobs... From the farm, I worked my way through college and stations all over."
Tate began his career at WEAL in Greensboro while a student at North Carolina A&T University in 1964. Under the name Sam the Sham, Tate established a reputation for himself in the industry and eventually went on to build Blowing Rock’s first radio station, WOIX located about Mystery Hill.
"I remember the morning we signed on, I told the boy on the air, I said 'look here son, I don't want you to throw that switch until I get out there in my car and find the frequency and hear the very first words ever spoken on my God given radio station,'" said Tate. "I remember when he signed on, 'good morning, at this time WOIX has its very first day of broadcasting,' and a tear came to my eye. You're talking about a dream come true."
In the film, he shares stories from his life, from riding on James Brown’s jet to building a radio station in Belize. He currently produces Gospel Gems, the only internationally syndicated Oldie Goldie Black Gospel radio show.
“Sam just has such an electrifying personality,” said Watson. “It’s easy to understand why he’s had such a long career in broadcasting.”
Tate began Gospel Gems in 1992 and releases episodes weekly. About five million people from around the world tune-in to hear Tate’s show each week where he plays the music of Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke, and Shirley Caesar among other featured artists. Gospel Gems is played on 76 stations around the country and streamed online internationally. Tate’s signature slogan is “playing the Gospel is what I do, and I like my job.”
Throughout the show's running, Tate has been recognized with several awards, including the Black Heritage Award in 2001 from The Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site and in 2005 was Nominated Announcer of the Year at The American Gospel Quartet Convention.
Watson said that throughout the production of the film, Tate trusted him to share his story. Throughout the film’s creation, Watson was able to interview Fred Phfohl who grew up listening to Tate on the radio in the 1960s. Watson said that working with Tate gave him insight on the DJ’s impact.
“I would just like folks to know that broadcasters are passionate individuals who care about the show that they’re giving to the community because they have a passion for radio and for telling stories. Sam really embodies that and how he carries himself in the world, he's just such a treasure of an individual,” said Watson. “We don’t really get the chance to see the people who bring us the news and see who they are as people and how they became passionate about their field, and Sam shares that in the film.”
Tate said that through his years in broadcasting he has accomplished many of his goals. He always dreamed of being on the air across the country, but never imagined the recognition he is now receiving.
"I never dreamed of being honored and recognized in a museum," said Tate. "Willard is wonderful, we really hit it off... I hope as many people as possible can make it out in June to see the exhibition."
This event is eight dollars for the general public and free for museum members. For more information, www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/life-on-air. For more information on Samuel Tate and Gospel Gems, visit www.gospelgemsnetwork.com.
