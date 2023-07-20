MPQG Opportunity Quilt 2023

The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild’s 2023 Opportunity Quilt.

 Photo submitted

BURNSVILLE — On Aug. 4 and 5 in Burnsville, NC, the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host its annual quilt show at the Burnsville Town Center, located at 6 S. Main St. The show coincides with the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair, which is held in the Town Square of Burnsville.

The quilt show features numerous large and small bed quilts, wall hangings and fiber arts as well as a display of Veteran quilts and Project Linus quilts. The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild booth at the craft fair will also feature handcrafted items and will display the 2023 Opportunity Quilt. The opportunity quilt is 96” by 96” queen size from the pattern “For the Love of Quilting” by Denise Stack.

  

