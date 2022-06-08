BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture hosted Queer Day at the King Street Farmer's Market to celebrate the LGBTQ+ vendors and community members to highlight the diversity at the market while creating an inclusive environment.
To recognize the queer members of the market, BRWIA highlighted the sexuality and gender diversity of several vendors. In addition to featuring these sellers, the organization also offered Queer Farmer's Trivia as an educational opportunity for community members.
This is the second Queer Day Farmer's Market hosted by BRWIA who decided to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the King Street Farmer's Market after receiving positive feedback after their Winter Market event.
"It's really lovely to be recognized in this way, it feels like a really safe space," said Alex Delterco of Soul Stone Jewelry.
Featured tents included frequent vendors Their Art, Handcrafted Chaos and Soul Stone Jewelry in addition to market guests from The Southern Queer Zine, and musician Hannah Cullen who performs under the name Abysmal Plains.
Members of the Southern Queer Zine tabled the event while offering an activity that asked questions based on sexuality, gender and regional identities. The Southern Queer Zine works to give queer southerners the opportunity for creative expression and safe community building.
"Part of the process is building community and being a supportive space for people to explore their queerness through art," said Rachel Milkereit, a member of The Southern Queer Zine.
Their Art sold fiber arts including crochet hats and pins by Ollie Bandong. To celebrate Queer Day at the market, Bandong created a variety of LGBTQ+ flags.
The vendors at Handcrafted Chaos are three queer individuals who create a variety of art, from cross stitching to jewelry. They have been selling art at the market for several months and said they have enjoyed the community aspect of vending.
"We've had a booth for a couple months now and we really love it. The community has been fantastic," said artist Theo Kitchell. "We're all queer, so it's a queer owned both. I think that's pretty cool."
Many other vendors decorated their tents with pride flags to send support out to their fellow sellers and community members visiting their tents. Emily Beach, Chapter Leader of High County Mom Hugs, set up with a poster to offer an embrace to anyone who may need one.
"We're just a group of moms handing out hugs to folks in our community. We understand that often youth in the LGBTQ+ community have fractured homes. We're acutely aware of the suicide rate that goes along with that," said Beach. "We come into the community and let people know that there are moms that love them and want to give them a hug with no strings attached, there's just love."
In the coming months, the King Street Farmer's Market will have a variety of themed days including Outdoor Recreation Day on June 14, a Summer Solstice celebration on June 21, Dia Latino on July 12, Women in Leadership Day on Aug. 9, Tomato Day on Aug. 23 and Sustainable Day on Aug. 30.
For more information on the King Street Farmer's Market, visit www.brwia.org/ksm.
