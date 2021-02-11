On Feb. 14, the Watauga Humane Society will be holding inaugural ever Purses for Paws event, a raffle which will benefit the organization’s mission.
On Valentine’s Day, the Humane Society will be raffling 15 designer purses from brands ranging from Ralph Lauren to Crown and Ivy. Each ticket purchased will be entered in the drawing for the purse of purchaser’s choice and entrants can enter as many times as they want and for as many purses as they wish.
All funds raised will go toward the Watauga Humane Society’s non-profit no kill shelter for the care, feeding and medical needs of the animal inhabitants.
Tickets are currently on sale online or at the shelter, as well as at the following locations:
- Mountain Dog on 105 in Foscoe.
- Western Carolina Eye Associates on State Farm Road in Boone.
- The Pet Place in the Harris Teeter Shopping Center off of Shadowline Drive in Boone.
The price of the raffle is $10 for 1 ticket, $50 for 6 tickets, $100 for 12 tickets, $200 for 24 tickets.
For more information about this fundraiser event, visit wataugahumane.org/ or call (828) 264-7865. The Watauga Humane Society can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/WataugaHumaneSociety/?ref=page_internal.
