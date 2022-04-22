BLOWING ROCK — It is part of the human condition, the desire to give back. Whether “paying it forward,” nurturing the growth and development of youth, supporting the homeless and hungry, giving blood, helping seniors, or offering hope to victims of natural disaster, volunteerism has become an important part of American culture.
“People who are passionate about the communities in which they live, work and play are the first to volunteer,” said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin, “whether that is picking up trash along a highway, planting a flower in front of Town Hall, or serving as an usher at church. Money is unimportant. More often than not, the compensation comes in the form of a smile you put on someone’s face or the hope you put in their heart.”
Governor Roy Cooper declared this week that April 17 to 23 is National Volunteer Week in North Carolina.
“When we work together, we build a stronger state for all,” Governor Cooper said. “I am grateful for all the volunteers across our state and encourage North Carolinians to spend time volunteering... there are many ways to help out your community.”
VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor, promotes community service and volunteering across North Carolina. The agency has more information on volunteer opportunities across the state including volunteering onsite, outdoors, from home or virtually. Volunteer needs vary across the state from working at a local food bank to helping rebuild homes damaged by severe weather.
“National Volunteer Week celebrates the year-round impact of volunteers in our community. Volunteers are true change makers: dedicating their efforts to causes they care about, including disaster recovery, covid response, food drives, and more,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “North Carolina is the great state we love because so many people volunteer their time and talents to serve their neighbors and communities.”
More than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers contributed more than 265 million hours of service in 2021, meaning 35% of North Carolinians volunteered last year. More than 30% of North Carolinians participated in local groups or organizations and more than 50% of North Carolinians donated $25 or more to charities.
“Without question, volunteerism has become a movement,” said Jim Zellner, president of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, “and this service club is a prime example of what can happen in a local community. Everyone in this club is a volunteer. One hundred percent of the money we raise through our activities, events, and member gifts goes to nonprofit, charitable causes. Our volunteers sell advertising and staff the gates for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show. Volunteers collect items for sale at our popular Charity Auction and volunteers run the entire event. The money we raise goes to support the work of terrific nonprofit work in the community, including organizations like Mountain Alliance, the Hunger and Health Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, OASIS, and so many others.”
Zellner added that volunteerism doesn’t stop with Rotary’s work in Blowing Rock.
“This is such a compassionate community,” said Zellner. “Look at the work of the Blowing Rock Garden Club in using their members’ skills to help beautify Main Street and other parts of town, the Blowing Rock Community Foundation and their college scholarships and grants, the Village Foundation and its various projects, the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s efforts to not only preserve and protect, but to enhance our history and educate people about it. There are so many of these kinds of efforts, right here in Blowing Rock.”
Mayor Charlie Sellers underlined the importance of volunteer service to town government, pointing to the service of individuals on Blowing Rock’s various advisory boards.
“One of the things that I treasure about Blowing Rock is the passion of our citizens,” said Sellers. “Those individuals serving on our Planning Board do yeoman’s work in helping the town council make educated, well-thought decisions about our growth and development, as well as preserving the quaintness that makes our village special. BRAAC (the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission) has a special role in ensuring that the town continues to enhance the beautiful community in which we live. The Tourism Development Authority board’s work has come front and center in the last couple of years as we grapple with the region’s response to the pandemic and how the influx of people exposed some potential vulnerabilities. It is much the same with the work of the ABC Board as well as the Board of Adjustments as an arbiter of conflict in civic affairs.”
In 1974, National Volunteer Week was established by presidential proclamation to acknowledge and promote the value of community service across the country. National Volunteer Week has been federally celebrated each year since then as well as through many states across the country.
In 1989, President George H.W. Bush’s inaugural address emphasized the importance of volunteering when he shared his vision of “a thousand points of light” — individuals and organizations across the nation helping others through service.
As the global response to the crisis in Ukraine aptly illustrates, service transcends politics and borders. The urge to serve, to help, inspired millions of people, nations, companies and organizations to give aid and support in recent weeks to the increasingly desperate Ukrainian people.
In what is evolving as modern-day human tragedy, the Western world’s volunteering of resources and talents is providing a ray of hope.
Volunteers fight fires, run in 5Ks, pick up trash, perform in Groovy Nights, build houses for the homeless, and impact their communities, the nation and the world in so many positive ways.
