Rising to the rank of Eagle Scout is no easy task; obtaining the title takes determination, displays of leadership, a can-do attitude and of course, the completion of a public service project. Dubbed “Project Caring,” Hickory-based scout Hunter Heavner, age 14, began his Eagle Scout project with the goal of easing the pain of the terminally ill and their loved ones, particularly, families whose loved ones are suffering from cancer.
“It’s mainly because a lot of people in my family have passed away from cancer,” said Heavner. “It’s a really hard time going through that. It’s personal.”
Motivated by personal experiences, Heavner, who has been involved in scouts for eight years, reached out to his local hospice care center to find out what needs he could address with his project.
“When we talked to the hospice house they said that the needs of the patients were taken care of. But, what they needed a lot was extra stuff for the families of the patients,” said Jim Heavner, Hunter’s dad and scoutmaster.
As a result, Heavner began creating care packages for families staying alongside loved ones in hospice facilities. The packages include items such as 16 oz. bottles of water, gum, notepads, ink pens, word search books, manicure sets, tissue, sanitary wipes and other commodities intended to make a difficult time easier. To fund his project, Heavner has begun selling off a small patch of Christmas trees located on his family’s land in Watauga County. Practicing personal responsibility, Heavner set about his tree selling venture on his own.
“We told him, if he wanted to sell trees on his own then he had to cut them, wrap them, load them and everything else,” said Jim Heavner.
So far, “Project Caring’’ has raised $1,900, enough to fund Heavner’s goal of creating 150 baskets. The baskets created from those funds will be donated to the Carolina Caring hospice center in Catawba County, however, by networking with other scout troops Heavner hopes to expand his project throughout the High Country, particularly in Watauga County.
“I want a lot of the hospice places to have this. It really helps out the families who are going through this stuff,” said Heavner. “My real hope is I would like to get other scouts on board with the project. Any scout can help out.”
Currently, Heavner has 70 trees of various sizes left for sale. Individuals interested in purchasing a tree can do so at 599 Tater Hill Rd., Zionville NC 28698. Scouts wishing to participate in “Project Caring” can contact Jim Heavner of Troop 387 at (828) 244-9421.
