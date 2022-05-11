BOONE — Premier Sotheby's International Realty in Blowing Rock sponsored a day of lunches at F.A.R.M. Cafe through the Buy Boone Lunch program.
Buy Boone Lunch is a direct sponsorship where participating businesses or individuals cover the average cost of food and operations for a day. All additional money donated by the sponsor and any payments made for meals are utilized for F.A.R.M. Cafe's efforts to fight food insecurity in the High Country.
On May 4, members of the Premier Sotheby's International Realty team volunteered at F.A.R.M. Cafe where they prepared and served lunches to see their donation in action.
"Our office decided that, particularly this year after everything that's happened with Covid and everything else going on, that it would be a good idea to get more involved in community efforts, and we decided to start with F.A.R.M. Cafe," said Premier Sotheby's International Realty Broker Don Blair. "We knew a lot about what they are doing and know it's a good cause, we wanted to do whatever we could to help."
F.A.R.M. Cafe is a nonprofit, pay-what-you-can community cafe that operates primarily with volunteers. They prepare meals produced from local sources whenever possible and serve a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means.
Meals are made everyday with a constantly changing menu that includes a variety of options to accommodate preferences and dietary restrictions. The organization aims to be a resource available to as many people as possible to fight food insecurity in the area.
"It was pretty hectic, everything is just non-stop. They're kind of like a well-oiled machine. They really have everything down and have a system that they use to make everything run seamlessly and it was just really good to see," said Blair. "It was good to be involved in helping them and they really seemed to appreciate it."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.