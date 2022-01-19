BOONE — As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Watauga County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks free from Watauga County Public Library. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award- winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting www.arlibrary.org/ebooks.
“We are very excited to offer this training from the experts on the Libby app. This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to learn about how easy it is to work with this wonderful app for your reading needs,” said Monica Caruso, County Librarian.
In addition, the library is hosting live, virtual demonstrations of how to get started with borrowing ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app. This free online event takes place on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. More information and registration can be found at www.arlibrary.org/watauga.
Even if you can’t make it, you can RSVP and receive the recording to view at a later time.
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Watauga County Public Library’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®.”
All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby or visit www.arlibrary.org/ebooks.
OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading.” Serving a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com
