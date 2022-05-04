BOONE — As part of First Friday Art Crawl, two local artists are hosting a gallery displaying work about “the divine feminine.”
Appalachian State University third-year students Elissa Paula and Hannah Little will display their works at 3rd place on May 6 starting at 7 p.m. accompanied by refreshments and purchasable prints.
This event, entitled “Portals,” is a collaboration the two artists have been working on to showcase their unique art in a collective theme.
“We wanted to do a show based on experience that women have, showing more of the strength and fragility of being a female. A lot of the artwork depicts pastel tones and more female iconography,” said Little. “The work is not about being steered away from figures, it’s not about having a perfect figure it’s about what is true and real.”
Paula shares that her art depicts her realities of relationships, grieving and mental health. After growing up in a creative household with many relatives being professional artist, Paula was taught traditional art. After painting landscapes and portraits, she began experimenting more with abstract art and over the pandemic began focusing more of her energy into developing her own style.
Paula works primarily in acrylic, though some of her work is done with mixed media and many of her paintings depict female figures. Paula encourages those who attend the gallery to view each piece through the lens of an emotional vulnerability.
“The work is very abstract and in your face. I have a few figurative portraits that are larger sizes and they’re kind of intense to look at,” said Paula. “There is that intense emotional meaning behind each work. Whether people pick up on the emotion or just see it as an abstract piece, I encourage people to be open-minded.”
Little began exploring art in her teen years, beginning with realistic imagery and moving into mixed media painting and eventually digital arts.
Little said that she uses making art as a form of therapy while “transcending from her personal life” and putting her experiences into the process of creating.
“I just hope the community can realize and understand the female perspective to things,” Little said. “I hope we can bring the community together to enjoy each other’s company and remember the impact of social issues on female voices.”
