CRESTON — The Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Creston is inviting everyone out to the 2023 Pond Mountain Trout Rodeo scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. The fishing begins at 8 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.
The cost of entering the trout rodeo is $10 for anyone age 12 and up, $8 for children ages 6-11 and children under the age of six are free with a paying adult.
No fishing license is required and there will be plenty of food, prizes and even a silent auction taking place. The adult with the largest catch will receive a grand prize of $150. The child under the age of 11 with the largest catch will receive a grand prize of $100.
In addition to a tasty breakfast, a hot dog and BBQ chicken lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is located at 6038 Joines Road in Creston.
