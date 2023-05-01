CRESTON — The Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Creston is inviting everyone out to the 2023 Pond Mountain Trout Rodeo scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. The fishing begins at 8 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.