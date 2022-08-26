BLOWING ROCK — Artists from all over flocked to Blowing Rock to participate in the week-long Plein Air Painting Festival hosted by the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
Lining the streets and parks of Blowing Rock during the week of Aug. 15, plein air artists dabbed and brushed their paint tools along canvases. All in anticipation for the end of the weeks annual Wet Paint Sale. The Wet Paint Sale is an event at BRAHM where people file through a room filled head to toe with the art that the artists created throughout the week. It is called the Wet Paint Sale because some of the canvases are still wet from the artists working on it so soon.
During the festival, the Youth Plein Air Painting event is hosted by BRAHM at the Chetola Boat House. Children aged 7 to 14 participated in the event and had the opportunity to take home self-made masterpieces. Children worked with staff to learn plein air techniques and enjoy the fresh air.
Every year, BRAHM picks jurors from the local community to judge the art from the festival that is displayed at sold during the Wet Paint Sale. This year the jurors were two professors, one a professor of art and the other art business.
The jurors elect the top five paintings who receive a ribbon that highlight their win, and the placement of their win.
James Pearson, the executive director at BRAHM, experienced his first year with the Plein Air Painting Festival. Some of the people who participate sign up for the next years festival within the same week of participating, Pearson said.
“I saw them as I was coming in and out of work, walking down the streets. seeing them at the bass lake, and various overlooks. Not seeing some of them because they have their own little private views that they like to pursue. And then when they’re coming and bringing the paintings in, and they’re exhausted, some of them are wet from the weather. The whole events leading up to the actual display is just it’s really been awesome. We love to support artists this way. We bring a lot of attention to the community through this event. It is a bit of a fundraiser for us as well. So, just all over this as a fantastic event,” Pearson said.
Reservations for the event for the next year are typically filled up by January, Pearson said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.