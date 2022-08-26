BLOWING ROCK — Artists from all over flocked to Blowing Rock to participate in the week-long Plein Air Painting Festival hosted by the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.

Lining the streets and parks of Blowing Rock during the week of Aug. 15, plein air artists dabbed and brushed their paint tools along canvases. All in anticipation for the end of the weeks annual Wet Paint Sale. The Wet Paint Sale is an event at BRAHM where people file through a room filled head to toe with the art that the artists created throughout the week. It is called the Wet Paint Sale because some of the canvases are still wet from the artists working on it so soon.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.