BOONE – Plato’s Closet, the leading teen and young adult retail resale concept, announced the grand opening of its location in Boone located at 173 New Market Centre.
The brand is known for its affordable, gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and more, which provides local teens and twenty-somethings with a store that not only puts cash back into their pockets, but sells gently used brand-name items for less.
With a focus on being a sustainable shopping resource, the new Plato’s Closet® in Boone opens on Thursday, Dec. 2. Plato’s Closet is part of Winmark — the Resale Company™, a unique national retail resale franchise that focuses on sustainability, small business formation and providing Resale for Everyone™.
Beginning Thursday, Dec. 2 and throughout the weekend, local owners Kevin and Shannon Melton are inviting guests to stop into Plato’s Closet in Boone to experience the following:
Thursday, Dec. 2
First 20 people in line get a swag bag filled with Plato’s Closet Cash (valued between $5-$25) and other prizes. Giveaways throughout the day including a Plato’s Closet tote bag and $25 gift cards. Enter to win a grand prize of His and Hers Appalachian State sweatshirts and beanies until 7 p.m. Coffee and doughnuts to be served to customers in the morning.
Friday, Dec. 3
Enter to win a $25 Plato’s Closet gift card until 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Enter to win a grand prize of a Plato’s Closet designer handbag until 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
All FIVE STARS Rewards Members earn double points on purchases. Enter to win a $25 Plato’s Closet gift card until 5 p.m. Enjoy Daily!
Giveaways: Earn $10 Plato’s Closet Cash with every $100+ purchase. Return to shop the next day for $10 off any purchase of $50+ (must bring previous day’s receipt). The Meltons will bring Boone residents a sustainable shopping option that provides a variety of styles for teens and young adults. Teens love to shop at Plato’s Closet because they can get brand-name clothing at great values while being eco-cautious and parents love the fact that their kids can take their gently used brand-name clothing and turn it into quick cash.
“We wanted to bring a concept to Boone that would positively impact our community,” said Shannon Melton. “Our daughters have shopped at and loved Plato’s Closet as teenagers, so opening our own just seemed like a natural fit.”
Winmark’s resale concepts allow for gently used clothing and accessories to end up in someone else’s closet rather than thrown into a landfill, providing a resource for shoppers who are looking to update their closet in a mindful environmental manner.
Unlike a typical consignment store, no appointment is necessary to sell clothing and accessories to Plato’s Closet. Customers can achieve savings up to 70 percent off trendy, gently used brand-name clothing and accessories and receive cash on the spot for gently used items that are outgrown or no longer wanted. Currently, the store is purchasing clothing items for every season and occasion, including coats and winter wear.
“Plato’s Closet fills a distinct niche in the retail market,” said Kevin Melton. “We are a part of a unique retail resale business that specializes in the teen and young adult market segment. My wife and I wanted to be able to work together in a way that would benefit both our community and our family, and being a Winmark franchisee allows just that.”
For more information or store hours, the new Plato’s Closet can be reached at (828) 386-1435 or www.platoscloset.com/locations/boone-nc.
