BOONE -- A different type of literary festival is coming to Daniel Boone Park on May 14th. Pinecones & Pages, The Boone Literary Festival is where “books come to life” according to festival creator, Shari Smith.
At each set located in various locations in the park, thirty authors will read from their books as actors, working with local director Karen Sabo, take over the dialogue bringing the characters alive. Some authors will be accompanied by musicians and songwriters from Nashville, Mobile, and right here in Boone. Legendary Civil Rights reporter Frye Gaillard will read from his book, "A Hard Rain," joined by Chad Elliott and Radney Foster singing songs that will take audiences back to the sixties and forward into the here and now. Buffalo writer Steve Eoannou will read from his short story collection, "Muscle Cars," as his characters jump from the page and plot to steal baseball legend Ted Williams’ head and give it a proper burial. Children’s book authors will play games and do crafts and show that adventures begin on the page. Boone Chocolate will bring poetry, music, and chocolate together.
A complete list of authors and performers can be found on the Pinecones & Pages Facebook page and the website http://www.workingtitlefarm.com/pinecones-pages-the-boone-literary-festival/
That evening, a stage production featuring a band of world class musicians and singers from Texas, North Carolina, and Nashville will combine books and music at the Jones House at 7 p.m. This production will be our first glimpse of a television show being produced to tape in Boone.
Shari Smith, of Working Title Farm, her home five minutes out of downtown Boone where authors and artists and songwriters come to work on their projects, is bringing Pinecones & Pages, the television show, name still to be announced and the songwriter’s festival Antlers & Acorns to Boone with the help of Kim Bost, The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Explore Boone, Peak Insurance, Lost Province, Booneshine, Mast General Store, Hospiamo, the Town of Boone, New River Building Supply, the Horton Hotel and the DBBA. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Kim Bost at kim@workingtitlefarm.com.
