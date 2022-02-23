The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center had a Valentine’s Day party Monday Feb. 14 and seniors were happy to finally get to participate in the annual tradition which has been missed the past two years.
The seniors enjoyed cupcakes donated by Food Lion and other snacks and treats as well as played games like trivia and BINGO.
The king and queen were announced to the joy of the crowd. The king and queen were Mr. and Mrs. Mason and Rita Franklin. They were awarded flowers and a gift certificate donated by Mike’s Inland Seafood Restaurant. The king and queen were voted in by the participating seniors at the center.
Party-goers also filled out Valentine’s for their representatives to let them know how much we all appreciate the funding that goes into the Home and Community Care Block grant which partially funds the senior center. They will be sending similar thank you cards to local representatives next month.
Other prizes donated were a gift certificate from Daniel Boone Inn, which was awarded to the winner of a game, and all participants were given treat bags from Appalachian Brain Estates, tote bags with goodies from Area Agency on Aging, and cups with prizes from Daymark Recovery Services. These local donors made the seniors feel appreciated and brought more excitement to the event.
Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is open for anyone 60 or older who is registered and offers many programs, classes, and activities. In addition, the senior center provides a place for socialization, games, exercise, billiards, internet and computer access, and education.
For more information on joining the senior center to participate in activities and social events, please contact director Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090 or email her at billie.lister@watgov.org.
