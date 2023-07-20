20230717111715762.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — The movie Hacksaw Ridge will be screened for one day only at the Parkway Theater in downtown West Jefferson. The movie will be shown on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free however donations will be accepted. The New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and the Desmond Doss Foundation will host the showing in collaboration with the Parkway Theater.

  

