ASHE COUNTY — Ashe Pregnancy Care Center hosted their annual Walk For Life fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 24. The walk is to bring awareness to the sanctity of Life of the Unborn Child and to support the work of the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center.
They are just one of 2,700 pregnancy centers across our nation that daily uphold the sanctity of human life of the unborn child, as they stand in the gap to share truth with moms and dads. The director, Sherrie Edwards stated that, “we stand for life and for God who is the giver of life, while being the hands and feet of Jesus offering truth, hope, help, support and healing.”
Around 170 people came out for the walk, including Audrey G. Bishop, District Director for Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, who spoke on behalf of Foxx. They also welcomed county commissioners Jonathan Jordan, Jerry Powers and William Sands as well as Sheriff Phil Howell. Congratulations to Pastor Scott Day of the Gathering Church for having the most members at the walk.
The Pregnancy Care Center provides a loving environment and all services are free and confidential to their clients. They offer free parenting and life skills classes in office and virtually. Their services include medical quality pregnancy testing, adoption information and referral, the true facts about pregnancy options, post abortion recovery, infant supplies and equipment, maternity clothing, peer support and mentoring, fatherhood mentoring and classes and local resource referrals. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at 346 S. Main Street, Jefferson and welcome new clients. They can be reached at (336) 846-4100.
