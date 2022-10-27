ASHE COUNTY — Ashe Pregnancy Care Center hosted their annual Walk For Life fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 24. The walk is to bring awareness to the sanctity of Life of the Unborn Child and to support the work of the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center.

They are just one of 2,700 pregnancy centers across our nation that daily uphold the sanctity of human life of the unborn child, as they stand in the gap to share truth with moms and dads. The director, Sherrie Edwards stated that, “we stand for life and for God who is the giver of life, while being the hands and feet of Jesus offering truth, hope, help, support and healing.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.