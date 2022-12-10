Ornament.jpg

All proceeds from these ornaments benefit the Cancer Resource Alliance.

Ornament.jpg

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Each year during the holiday season, the Cancer Resource Alliance (CRA) sells ornaments to decorate a tree usually displayed in one of the lobbies on Watauga Medical Center’s campus. Anyone may purchase an ornament with a suggested $5 donation in honor of or in memory of someone special.

All proceeds from these ornaments benefit the CRA, which provides programs and services to help cancer survivors and their families find support during and after diagnosis and treatment.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.