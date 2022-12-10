BOONE — Each year during the holiday season, the Cancer Resource Alliance (CRA) sells ornaments to decorate a tree usually displayed in one of the lobbies on Watauga Medical Center’s campus. Anyone may purchase an ornament with a suggested $5 donation in honor of or in memory of someone special.
All proceeds from these ornaments benefit the CRA, which provides programs and services to help cancer survivors and their families find support during and after diagnosis and treatment.
This year trees will be on display in the lobbies of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology at Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center from Dec. 14 – Jan. 6.
To order an ornament in honor of or in memory of a loved one
Elegant, hand painted black resin ornaments have been chosen for this occasion. Each honoree’s name will be hand painted on the back of each ornament.
To download an order form visit apprhs.org/ornaments, or visit the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center at 338 Deerfield Road in Boone to pick up an order form.
If you would like to keep your commemorative ornament, visit the Cancer Center’s Medical Oncology Department (upper level) to pick it up during the week of Jan. 9-13 from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
