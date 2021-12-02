BOONE — Now in its sixth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2021-2022 season on Dec. 4 to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long.
The farmers’ market will operate from 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays from December-March.
The Winter Farmers’ Market now has 33 vendors, putting them at capacity and well above last year’s numbers. The market will also be hosting more special events and weekly kids’ activities.
COVID-19 precautions will be in line with the Town of Boone’s guidelines. This year customers can move through the building however they wish, however masks are still required inside and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the manager’s booth when customers first walk in.
“The Winter Market is so important because it continues to provide fresh, local products including produce, meats, and more, and provides producers a market when they otherwise wouldn’t have one. It’s nice to come out to a community space every Saturday morning and drink coffee, eat a hot meal or pastry, and see familiar faces during the winter.” Taylor Hochwarth, Farmers’ Market staff member said.
Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food. Over the last year, more than 267 families have doubled over $40,000 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets.
