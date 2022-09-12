OTSP.jpeg

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County’s On the Same Page Literary Festival is happening next week, from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through mid-afternoon Saturday, Sept. 17. After the past two years, the Festival is once again live and in person, mainly at the Ashe County Public Library. As in the past, many outstanding events for readers, writers, and book fans of all ages are scheduled for the Festival in its 15th year.

This year the Festival will feature 14 authors in workshops, readings, panels, and other presentations. Thanks to a grant by the American Library Association from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, four of those authors focus on writing for children and young people, and will also be reading in several Ashe County schools during the week.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.