WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County’s On the Same Page Literary Festival is happening next week, from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through mid-afternoon Saturday, Sept. 17. After the past two years, the Festival is once again live and in person, mainly at the Ashe County Public Library. As in the past, many outstanding events for readers, writers, and book fans of all ages are scheduled for the Festival in its 15th year.
This year the Festival will feature 14 authors in workshops, readings, panels, and other presentations. Thanks to a grant by the American Library Association from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, four of those authors focus on writing for children and young people, and will also be reading in several Ashe County schools during the week.
Most of the Festival events will take place in the Community Room of the Ashe County Public Library, on the hill overlooking West Jefferson. Most are open to the public and free of charge, though reservations are required for the workshops and the Literary Trails Luncheon, with a nominal charge for the box lunch. Go to OnTheSamePageFestival.org or call (336) 846-2787 to sign up and/or purchase tickets.
Things start off Tuesday afternoon with a wrap-up presentation and discussion of Fight Songs, the Festival Read, at the library. In the evening, storyteller and performance artist Charlotte Blake Alston will entertain at the Ashe Arts Center. (Ticketed event.)
On Wednesday morning Chris Arvidson will conduct the first workshop of the Festival, focused on “Filling Your Writing Notebook with Beginnings.” (Registration required.) Then, the Friends of the Ashe County Public Library will present Terry Roberts, author of “Sky Club,” reading and discussing his work. In the afternoon, Ed Southern, author of “Fight Songs,” will give a reading, followed by a reading by Anne Shelby, author of “The Adventures of Molly Whuppie and Other Appalachian Folktales.”
That evening, Mark Powell, Director of the Creative Writing Program at App State, and this year’s Appalachian Writer in Residence, will host the first part of his writing workshop, “Roaring Off the Page.” (Registration required.)
Thursday will offer a full day of readings, featuring Festival alum Charlie Lovett, poet Paul Jones, novelist Mark Powell, and children’s author Sheila Turnage. Following a reception for Festival Page Turners at the Arts Center, a timely panel discussion on the current state of publishing and book selling will be led by Georgann Eubanks, Paul Jones, and Ed and Jamie Southern.
Friday will also be a full day of book joy, starting with a memoir-writing workshop with Judy Goldman and followed by the always-popular Literary Trails Luncheon with Georgann Eubanks, readings by Judy Goldman and Donna Everhart, and then the second half of Mark Powell’s workshop.
Saturday, Sept. 17, will begin at Old Orchard Creek General Store in Lansing, with a reading by Paul Jones. Back in West Jefferson, children’s authors Kelly Kazek and Stacy McNulty will read from their works before and after lunch.
For more information and schedule details, visit OnTheSamePageFestival.org or pick up a brochure at the Ashe County Public Library or the Ashe Arts Center. Books by Festival authors are available to check out at the Library or to purchase at the Ashe Arts Center. And OTSP authors’ books will be on sale at all Festival events, with ample signing opportunities.
The 2022 On the Same Page Festival is sponsored by the Ashe County Public Library and the Ashe County Arts Council, and is supported with major funding from Skyline Membership Corp., American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities, Caddell Phillips Marketing, Friends of the Ashe County Public Library and the OTSP Page Turners.
