BOONE — Natalie Johnston is bringing her unique creations to the Boone area.
Natalie Johnston moved to the Watauga County area during the summer with her family. Johnston tried to work at a few of the local businesses in the area before she started her own.
None of the jobs worked out due to her schedule with high school and her age. Johnston took strides in creating her own ventures and took something she loved doing, crocheting, and turned it into a business. It was something she had always wanted to do.
Johnston said she enjoys learning new stitches and honing her craft. Now, Johnston attends Watauga High School as a sophomore, and in her spare time runs her business Off the Hook Creations.
Johnston started attending an entrepreneurship class at the high school to help begin her business, which she started during the fall . Crochet, however, is not a new pastime for Johnston.
“I tried knitting when I was younger. My grandma taught it to me, but I didn’t really get into it. A couple years later, I decided to try crochet. I went on YouTube and just started. I went from there, learning new stitches. Then last year for Christmas my parents got me a kit club. Every month they sent me yarn, and I learned a new stitch every month. Now, if I see a picture of something, I can pretty much crochet from the picture,” Johnston said.
One of the crocheted succulents she sells is a replica of one she has seen in her home, which she crocheted based on looking at it.
Crocheting has also helped Johnston transition during her move from Syracuse, New York. She can often be found crocheting with friends at the high school where they exchange tips and types of stitches.
The hardest part about running a business is finding time to run the business between high school and homework, Johnston said. She spends her Saturdays crocheting items to sell while also coming up with new ideas. She is currently selling crocheted holiday ornaments, and perfecting her micro-crocheting technique to create crocheted earrings.
As of now, Johnston sells her crocheted goods at markets, craft fairs, and First Fridays, and should have a booth during the second half of the Winter Farmers’ Market in Boone. There she sells crocheted succulents, bumblebees, hats, scarves, and even hats for cats. Johnston often finds herself coming close to selling out of items.
Johnston primarily runs her business from her instagram. For more information, visit @off.the.hook.creation on Instagram.
