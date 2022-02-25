WATAUGA — OASIS, Inc. educates Watuaga and Avery counties on warning signs and preventative measures of adolescent intimate partner violence during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Sara Crouch, director of community outreach at OASIS, Inc., shares that one in three people will be in emotionally, mentally, physically or sexually abusive relationship before the age of 18. February is nationally recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month to bring attention to this issue.
OASIS, Inc. serves survivors of intimate partner and sexual violence through direct serves and seeks to empower the community and prevent violence from happening in the first place.
“We do a lot of prevention programming in the Watauga and Avery County schools to teach about consent and boundaries and those types of things,” Crouch said. “I really encourage people to check out loveisrespect.org. There is a lot of information and statistics.”
Crouch shares that “red flags of teen dating violence” look similar to those of any instance of intimate partner violence. Negative changes in behavior and mood, feelings of being monitored, and schedule interruptions are all signs Crouch shared that might be indicative of an unhealthy relationship. She also shared that with youth, these signs in addition to no longer participating in enjoyable school activities and change in dress could be a concern.
“Some of the ways that we as adults in the community, and people who have youth in our lives can prevent this from happening or provide support is, first and foremost, recognize that this does happen,” said Crouch. “People might believe that it’s just puppy love and so they feel like it’s unlikely that anything really bad or abusive could happen, but we know that it does.”
Crouch also advises those with youth in their life to hold conversations about relationships. She recommends bringing up concerning signs and offering support if information is disclosed. She shares that when possible, mental health treatment is advisable when teen dating violence is occurring.
“Parents and adults, respected adults, cannot use the same tactics of their abusers when they’re trying to force the youth to end the abusive relationship,” said Crouch. “So using tactics like manipulation or threats isn’t going to work because that’s also what’s happening in the relationship … We would encourage people to treat their friends or family who are survivors with support, believe them, and do not pressure them to do anything right away.”
OASIS hosts ongoing conversations about healthy relationships in the schools of Watauga and Avery counties and partners with local youth organizations to share the information with more youth.
“We know that if you experience intimate partner violence or dating violence before the age of 18, the likelihood that you will go on to experience it in adulthood is much higher than if you have not experienced dating violence in your youth,” said Crouch. “We learn to love by loving and being in relationship. I think it’s really key for us to prevent violence for our youth.”
To learn more about OASIS, Inc., visit oasisinc.org.
