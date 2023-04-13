BOONE — On April 7, OASIS and the town of Boone collaborated for a special First Friday event during Sexual Assault Awareness month.
The Oasis First Friday event was held at Third Place on King Street and featured a variety of local artists sharing their work, which were based off of their personal experiences of healing after a violent or traumatic experience. Kellie Bass, the rape prevention education coordinator at OASIS, organized this year’s event.
“I actually think I accepted too much art, but there was so much positive feedback from the community, I didn’t want to tell anybody no. It’s becoming bigger and bigger every year,” Bass said.
The event had a fairy hair stylist, food and beverages, swag bags, a craft table and live music by Becca Lipschultz.
“I would hope that a survivor would understand or would feel seen by some of this art knowing that all this work was created by survivors and for survivors,” Bass said. “I would hope that they feel supported and seen and just know there’s support out there for these types of situations, and that it gets better. It’s a terrible thing to experience, and we try to center this art show around healing and moving forward as much as possible. We want people to feel like there’s more after somebody experiences assault.”
Underneath each piece of art was a blurb about the work. Some shared the emotional significance, explanations or history of the piece.
OASIS provides support for those facing interpersonal, domestic or sexual violence. For updates on events or more information, visit oasisinc.org/.
