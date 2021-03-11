Join North Carolina Humanities on March 16, at 6:30 p.m. for an interactive panel discussion examining the theme of journalism present in both of our 2020-2021 Statewide Read books, “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi and “Dry” by Jarrod and Neal Shusterman. You do not need to have read the books to attend this event.
Our panel of journalists will examine and discuss their experiences of reporting on natural disasters and environmental issues in North Carolina. The panel will explore how we get information and build narratives about environmental disasters.
This event features journalists Adam Wagner, Lisa Sorg, Justin Catanoso, and Jack Igelman, in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities board trustee and UNCSA associate professor, Mike Wakeford.
To register for this event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-edition-environmental-journalism-in-nc-tickets-128867589429.
For more information about this virtual event contact the Watauga County Public Library at (828) 264-8784.
