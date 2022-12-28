Year of the Trail logo.jpg

RALEIGH — The Great Trails State Coalition announces the launch of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign. NC Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways, and blueways. These trails showcase our state’s diverse landscapes – from grand mountain vistas to quiet rivers, vibrant urban greenways, coastal forests, and the rolling hills of the Piedmont. North Carolina Year of the Trail is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and will firmly establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”

In 2021, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed a bill designating 2023 as NC Year of the Trail. This effort was led by Representative Hugh Blackwell/Burke County and the Great Trails State Coalition.

