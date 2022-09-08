Gallery Crawl_2022.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — What could be better than an evening in the mountains where the weather is cool, the people are friendly and artistic talent is abundant? Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson is the place to be for all three. The Ashe County Arts Council will again sponsor the Gallery Crawl on Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Crawlers will enjoy an eclectic group of shops, galleries and studios. Galleries participating include: Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic and WSL Studio.

