BLOWING ROCK — Zika Rea, founder of ZAP Endurance, announced on Aug. 31 that the nonprofit training center for runners has decided to sell the ZAP facility and grounds in Blowing Rock in order to focus its resources and energy “more intently” on its mission of supporting ZAP athletes and their experiences.
“We have always taken pride in our unique model as the only group with its own facility,” Rea said. “We have been fortunate to host adult running vacations in addition to the hundreds of high school and college cross country teams, running clubs as well as triathlon groups, corporate retreats and weddings. For years the business of hosting groups and running vacations has helped support the ZAP resident athletes, who in turn have helped operate the facility.”
The ZAP facility in Blowing Rock opened in 2002, and despite the facility’s closure, Rea said, “we will continue to host adult running vacations here in Blowing Rock at an alternative setting and fully support the ZAP Endurance pro team. As special of a place as the ZAP facility will always be for us, we know the heartbeat of the program has always been the community that surrounds it.”
According to Rea, ZAP strongly believes that this decision will put the company in a position to better recruit and develop the best distance running talent in the country.
“It will enable us to focus our resources and energy more intently on our mission of supporting the ZAP athletes and providing the very best experience for our adult running campers and personal coaching clients,” Rea said.
To learn more about ZAP, visit https://www.zapendurance.com.
