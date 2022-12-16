Festival of Trees

Several decorated trees and more than 60 wreathes — contributed by florists, interior designers, local businesses and participants in a wreath workshop — were displayed in the Watauga Community Recreation Center as part of the WYN Festival of Trees. The public was invited to view the wreathes and trees during a Hot Chocolate Social, sponsored by The Speckled Trout Outfitters.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Beginning in mid-November, brightly decorated Christmas trees and wreaths began appearing across the High Country as part of the eighth annual Western Youth Network annual Festival of Trees. Displayed in area restaurants, retail shops, hotels, medical offices and recreation centers, more than 100 trees and wreaths were available for bidders to purchase through an online auction.

Through the auction proceeds, sponsorships and donations, the festival raised more than $100,000 for WYN — funds which will sustain the organization’s after school activities, summer camp, mentoring program and other initiatives to address childhood adversity and enable youth of the community to reach their full potential.

10 Prof Finnegan 1.jpeg

This tree, beautifully designed by staff at Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photos at Mystery Hill, was one of the more than 40 trees on display across the High Country during the Western Youth Network (WYN) Festival of Trees. The tree package included gift certificates to a number of area attractions and restaurants, promoting tourism and business within the community while raising money for WYN. The Leslie Eason Real Estate Team with Keller Williams Realty was the Presenting Sponsor for the Festival.
Festival of Trees 2

Lizzie Lowe (left), assisted by Jesse Sebastian, led the WYN Festival of Trees wreath making workshop, sponsored by Mountain Lumber Company. Participants designed more than 50 wreaths which were auctioned to raise money for WYN.
Festival of Trees 3

Kate Stucke (left) and Stacey Gibson, both members of the planning committee for WYN’s Festival of Trees, entertained the crowd at the Festival Finale on Dec. 1, sponsored by Carolina West Wireless and held at Ransom Pub and Event Venue in Boone.
Festival of Trees 4

WYN’s executive director, Jennifer Warren (standing), welcomed guests to the “Share the Spirit” breakfast, sponsored by Dr. Adam Hill Dentistry and held at Chetola’s Timberlake Restaurant during the WYN Festival of Trees. Chetola Resort sponsored the $20K-in-one-day fundraising push launched at the breakfast.

