HIGH COUNTRY — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (WFBR) is making a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties by granting $125,000 to area nonprofits.
The WFBR funds programs that advance women’s financial, professional and personal potential, serve marginalized populations and use innovative techniques to create positive change for women and girls in the High Country. Each year, nonprofits from Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties can apply for a grant from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge for their programs that assist women and girls. WFBR recognizes its role as a leader in this community by working to achieve these principles through its grantmaking. WFBR is happy to announce that we granted a total of $125,000 to the following agencies:
Ashe County Sharing Center, Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S., Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Casting Bread Food Pantry, Children’s Council, Community Care Clinic, Girls on the Run, Hunger & Health Coalition, High Country Caregivers, Hospitality House, Life Village, Mountain Alliance, Oasis, Partnership for Ashe, Pisgah Legal Services, Volunteer Avery, WAMY, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, Watauga County Back 2 School Festival and Western Youth Network.
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge also granted $15,000 to 11 area food banks in the spring of 2020. The community also contributed an additional $5,000 during the group’s “giving challenge” opportunities.
For information on making a donation, becoming a member, participating in our events or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org, click to www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find WFBR on Facebook.
