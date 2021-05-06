NORTH WILKESBORO — Wilkes Medical Center was once again awarded an ‘A’ in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the medical center’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
“Even in the face of COVID and the challenges this has brought upon us all — we continue to strive for excellence in all that we do. This score is yet another example of the high-quality care our dedicated team provides to our patients and our community,” said Chad Brown, president of Wilkes Medical Center.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses a number of measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
“Our entire team is committed to providing safe and quality care to our patients every single day and we are honored to once again receive this recognition,” said Hayes Calvert, D.O., chief medical officer at Wilkes Medical Center.
Wilkes Medical Center’s full grade details are available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
