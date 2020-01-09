BOONE — Amber Morgan Kimbro, a teacher in the Exceptional Children’s department at Watauga High School, recently received the North Carolina DKG Education Foundation Groves-Little Endowment for Early Career Educators. She originally graduated from Appalachian State University and was one of its finalists for Student Teacher of the Year. She is a life-long learner who is constantly searching for new and better techniques to improve her teaching and her students’ success. This grant will allow her to continue working on her graduate degree.
The Groves-Little Endowment Grant for Early Career Educators may be initiated by individual educators who have taught four years or less and are employed in N.C. public schools. It covers a broad range of possibilities, focusing on two areas of importance for early career educators: learning/literacy projects for students in school or community settings and continuing education for professional/personal growth through attendance at conferences, seminars, educational travel and other educational activities. Kimbro received one of the two grants that were awarded in 2019-2020.
