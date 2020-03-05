WATAUGA — The board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving needs in Watauga County and will be awarded from the Watauga County Community Fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund.
Grants generally range from $1,000-$2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Watauga County. Total grantmaking will not exceed $24,000.
Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is at noon March 31.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Montgomery County Fund, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Stephen Poulos, WCCF board president. “We are excited to partner with our local nonprofit community to continue supporting Watauga County.” For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Tyran Hill at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or by calling (828) 538-4299.
