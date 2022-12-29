WCC logo.jpg

WILKESBORO — Time management is a huge problem for many. Having the freedom to do what you want sounds good until you mismanage that time and miss opportunities. The Wilkes Community College (WCC) Small Business Center is committed to providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with ways to structure their year ahead, increase productivity and encourage success, which is why they are hosting a Time Management Summit on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

The summit will be facilitated by Give It To The People® Chief Curator, Chisa Pennix-Brown, MBA using techniques that she has taught from her book, “The 90-Day Focus: Your Action Plan for Success.” Pennix-Brown stated, “Making time to work “on your business” instead of in your business is something that entrepreneurs don’t do often enough. This Summit will allow attendees the opportunity to clear their minds, plan, and execute a year that increases brand awareness which translates into more dollars.”

