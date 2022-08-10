BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort’s big outdoor Summer Concert Series comes to an impressive close with Saturday night’s concert by Watchhouse and The SteelDrivers. Happening at the base of one of the resort’s big ski runs, this mid-summer concert will differ from many other off-the-mountain shows due to the unique natural backdrop and the cool winds that tend to blow around 5,000 feet above sea level.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Camp chairs and blankets are encouraged, except for within 150 feet of the stage. In-house beer, wine and food vendors will be on hand for the event. More information and directions can be found at beechmountainresort.com.
The SteelDrivers are one of the premier bands in all of bluegrass. Developing a following of their own through the years, the group continues to make great original roots music with a bluesy edge that features expert musicianship and a run of albums that have pleased fans and critics alike. The band’s first two albums famously featured current country music superstar Chris Stapleton. After his departure, however, the SteelDrivers have found great success by bringing in new lead singers who keep the classic sound of the band intact.
Currently, the SteelDrivers feature Berea, Kentucky’s Kelvin Damrell on lead vocals and guitar along with long-time band members Tammy Rogers on fiddle and vocals, Richard Bailey on banjo, Brent Truitt on mandolin and Mike Fleming on bass. The Grammy Award-winning group’s latest album is called Bad For You.
As for our headliners this weekend, many will remember Andrew Marlin and Emily Franz from the group Mandolin Orange. Now, seeking a different direction and creating a new history, the duo is making original music under the name Watchhouse.
As they come to the High Country to headline the Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series with a full band, the group is playing cuts from the new self-titled Watchhouse album and more.
Marlin grew up in Warrenton, NC, located in the eastern half of the state near the Virginia border. He was raised surrounded by piano players, including his mother, sister and grandmother. After taking up the guitar as a teenager, Marlin took up the mandolin after hearing the landmark duo album by Ricky Skaggs and the late Tony Rice, both inductees of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) Hall of Fame. Marlin and Franz, a wonderful fiddler in her own right, came together while being a part of the Chapel Hill music scene and have been together ever since.
During Covid, Marlin and Frantz laid low, wrote some new music and recorded the Watchhouse album while spending time with their young daughter, Ruby. As the pandemic eased, they signed on to the impressive American Acoustic tour, performing alongside the Punch Brothers and Sarah Jarosz. While on that tour, every band gets to play a short set with guests from the other groups occasionally coming out to share some music together as the night progresses. Then, everyone jams at the end. With this headlining show on Saturday, however, Watchhouse will be able to relax and stretch out musically.
“At Beech Mountain, we will be playing a longer set so we can dip back into a lot more material,” said Marlin. “So, we’ll combine a lot of the older stuff with the newer music. I enjoy performing with a full band. Our group includes Josh Oliver on guitar, Clint Mulligan on stand-up bass, Kyle Keegan on drums, and Nat Smith on cello. We love the sound of the cello. A lot of people think that the cello most resembles the human voice more than any other instrument.”
One of Marlin and Franz’s most memorable performances was an impromptu set recorded on the high grounds of the MerleFest music festival in nearby North Wilkesboro with the legendary musician Peter Rowan and guest Yungchen Lhamo, which can be viewed on Youtube. Since then, it was announced last month that Rowan will become one of the new members of the aforementioned IBMA Bluegrass Hall of Fame, along with Norman Blake and Paul ‘Moon’ Mullins.
“I am so happy for Pete Rowan, as he is one of our big influences and a genuine sweet person,” said Marlin. “He has made so much music over the years and has had an amazing career and I think he has earned the induction. I can’t believe it has taken this long, but I’m glad he is there.”
Marlin and crew are looking forward to performing on Beech Mountain, which stands at 5,506 feet in elevation along the Blue Ridge.
“I’m excited to get up there as we have heard good things about it,” said Marlin. “I don’t think I have ever been to Beech Mountain so I am excited to see it. There are not many places in North Carolina that I haven’t seen at this point. And, we love nearby Boone. I went to school there and we have a lot of friends there. Boone has always been good to us. It has been six years since we’ve been up that way, so it will be nice to get back.”
