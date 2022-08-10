Watchhouse - 2022 Tour - credit Shervin Lainez.jpg

Andrew Marlin and Emily Franz of the group Watchhouse headlines the BMR Summer Concert Series.

 Photo submitted

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort’s big outdoor Summer Concert Series comes to an impressive close with Saturday night’s concert by Watchhouse and The SteelDrivers. Happening at the base of one of the resort’s big ski runs, this mid-summer concert will differ from many other off-the-mountain shows due to the unique natural backdrop and the cool winds that tend to blow around 5,000 feet above sea level.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Camp chairs and blankets are encouraged, except for within 150 feet of the stage. In-house beer, wine and food vendors will be on hand for the event. More information and directions can be found at beechmountainresort.com.

