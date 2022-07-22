SUGAR MOUNTAIN — From July 15 to 17, dozens of vendors gathered at the base of Sugar Mountain Resort for the Avery Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival. The juried festival allowed artists from all over the state and beyond to show off their work, whether it be paintings, photographs, fiber art, pottery, wood pieces, glass art or other media. The benefits from the festival went to the Avery County Chamber of Commerce who hosted the event. The next Avery Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 12 to 14. See more photos on 8B.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.