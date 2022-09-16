WATAUGA — Sweet Dreams Patisserie Gourmet Desserts sells macarons, shortbreads, cream pies, cakes, bars and more in a variety of flavors at local farmer’s markets.
With five standard macaroon flavors and two rotational ones, the french dessert has become Sweet Dreams Patisserie’s staple. Another staple of the business is using local ingredients, from Hatchet coffee to Lavender House lavender.
Owner Colleen Baker sold her desserts at the King Street Farmers’ Marker last year and said she has enjoyed her first year selling at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market.
“I love seeing all the people that come through here, regulars and tourists,” Baker said. “I love hearing people’s feedback and a lot of people have never had a macaroon before until they come and try here and I love seeing people’s reactions to it.”
Baker graduated from culinary school in 2011, but said she has been baking most of her life.
“I grew up in a big Italian family. We’re always focused on food, whether it was a holiday or just a family get together,” Baker said. “My mom would always make this big spread of food and I would always help her with desserts so I just kind of grew up around it and always loved it.”
Sweet Dreams Patisserie products are available through the High Country Food Hub in addition to the farmer’s market.
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Happening since 1974, the market features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts.
