WATAUGA — Mountain Flowers Hemp takes an educational and sustainable approach to selling hemp products.
William Petty Johnson, of Mountain Flowers Hemp, has grown cannabis since 2013, getting his start in Washington. After “booneranging” back to Watauga County, Johnson worked to get his hemp growing license to open a shop. When the effects of COVID became more evident, he switched to a different approach by selling online and at farmer’s markets.
Johnson is a living-soil indoor hemp farmer who works to grow and sell ethically and sustainably. He specializes in smokable hemp flower and makes his own variations.
“I am a farmer and that is what I like doing and thankfully I can make a living doing it,” Johnson said.
According to the FDA, the 2018 Farm Bill set precedents for legalization of hemp products across the county. Under the bill, products with less than .3% THC are classified as hemp. This includes many genetic variations but are commonly sold as CBD and CBG.
Despite its rising popularity, Johnson personally chooses not to sell Delta-8 or other isomers due to a lack of knowledge on their long term effects.
Johnson said “it’s just genetics.” He hopes to continue to build a brand for legalization and educate people on safe cannabis consumption. Johnson said a “huge part” of his job is sharing his knowledge with people about hemp products.
“Going into this I didn’t know what to expect. I thought I would eventually have more negative responses than I did or do. I never have had anyone be derogatory towards me or think that I’m doing something wrong,” Johnson said. “Oftentimes, I am there to make people feel more comfortable and understand what I’m doing and everyone is for it... People want it to be safe and legitimate, and that’s what everyone should want.”
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The King Street Farmer’s Market takes place in front of the Watauga County Social Services building on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from May to October.
The Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market had its inaugural event on Aug. 5 and organizers hope to host it each year.
