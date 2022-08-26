WATAUGA — Mezzaluna Farmstead is located on steep land that was once tilled and planted in tobacco. Now, the hillside is used to raise sheep and select trees are harvested from forested land.
Owners and sole operators of the farmstead, River Neff and Sarina Roscigno, use their skillsets to create handcrafted items out of wool and wood. The pair deeply respect the property that provides for them and use sustainable and mindful processes to preserve its beauty and bio-diversity. Their aim is to “remember how to harvest and preserve this abundance.”
About half of their 12 acres of property is forested. Neff uses wood from select trees to create a variety of home good items including cutlery, spoon rests, bowls, plates and vases. Roscigno uses wool from their sheep to felt rugs, dryer balls, potholders and more.
In utilizing their resources, both Roscigno and Neff said they began selling items due to excess materials. Roscigno said she did not felt often until she decided she “just wanted sheep.” They began raising sheep for meat for themselves and Roscigno learned to felt to use the wool.
In a similar manner, Neff wanted to “figure out something to do with” all the wood and bought a lath. He said he used to carve spoons often but now prefers making bowls.
Neff said the wood pieces take a few hours to create from tree to finished product and Roscigno said felting varies, but one rug can take more than eight hours.
Mezzaluna Farmstead sells products on their website www.mezzalunafarmstead.com in addition to the Watauga County Farmer’s Market, which they have been vending at for two years.
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Happening since 1974, the market features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts.
