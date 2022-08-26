WATAUGA — Mezzaluna Farmstead is located on steep land that was once tilled and planted in tobacco. Now, the hillside is used to raise sheep and select trees are harvested from forested land.

Owners and sole operators of the farmstead, River Neff and Sarina Roscigno, use their skillsets to create handcrafted items out of wool and wood. The pair deeply respect the property that provides for them and use sustainable and mindful processes to preserve its beauty and bio-diversity. Their aim is to “remember how to harvest and preserve this abundance.”

