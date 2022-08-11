WATAUGA – Megan O’Neill produces herbal medicines to treat a variety of alignments and approach health in an alternative way.
Black Birch Her-Pothecary sells organic herbal medicine in the form of topical creams, drinking vinegars, tinctures, teas and more.
O’Neill said she has been selling her products at farmers’ markets for about four years but has been making herbal medicine much longer.
She completed four years of education that began with a holistic herbalist program that covered anatomy, physiology, field botany and medicine making before doing two years of clinical training where she saw clients and made formulas.
She said when working with clients, products and protocols were created for individual needs which was a “much deeper physiological process.”
Selling in-person at both the Watauga County and King Street Farmers’ Markets, O’Neill said she enjoys the social aspect of selling at the markets.
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The King Street Farmer’s Market takes place in front of the Watauga County Social Services building on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from May to October.
For more information on Black Birch Her-Pothecary, visit black_birch_herpothecary on Instagram.
