BOONE — B.A.D. Composting provides environmental resources and sells staff made merchandise at the King Street Farmer’s Market to raise awareness about the importance of composting in the High Country.
Hyla Zouzias is a volunteers for the workers co-operative B.A.D. Composting that collects food waste from commercial and residential properties to compost at several farms and personal greenhouses. As a volunteer with B.A.D. Composting, Zouzias raises grubs off of some of the compost in her own garden. Zouzias said B.A.D. Composting will be collaborating with Watauga County in the coming months to increase composting in the area.
B.A.D., Born Again Dirt, Compositing aims “to get people gardening and create good soil for the community from our community.” Their organization shares that “soil is the basis of life, and by diverting food scraps from the waste stream and creating soil, (they) are giving new life to our communities.”
Zouzias said she started volunteering with the organization in summer 2021 and that B.A.D. Composting’s founder, Ballard Reynolds, shares their farmer’s market booth with her in order for her to sell crocheted clothing and accessories.
Zouzias said she has been crocheting for 10 years and was taught by her grandmother. She has been selling her crocheted items through her business HighlyZenithal for several years online and has really enjoyed partnering with B.A.D. Composting to participate in the farmer’s market.
“Everyone is always so attentive and always asking questions. Everyone is always excited about getting involved,” Zouzias said.
For more information on HighlyZenithal, find the shop on Etsy and Instragram.
The King Street Farmer’s Market takes place in front of the Watauga County Social Services building on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from May to October.
