Hyla Zouzias

Hyla Zouzias volunteers at B.A.D. Composting and shares a booth with the organization at the King Street Farmer’s Market.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — B.A.D. Composting provides environmental resources and sells staff made merchandise at the King Street Farmer’s Market to raise awareness about the importance of composting in the High Country.

Hyla Zouzias is a volunteers for the workers co-operative B.A.D. Composting that collects food waste from commercial and residential properties to compost at several farms and personal greenhouses. As a volunteer with B.A.D. Composting, Zouzias raises grubs off of some of the compost in her own garden. Zouzias said B.A.D. Composting will be collaborating with Watauga County in the coming months to increase composting in the area.

